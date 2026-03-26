Meta, YouTube hit with $6 million penalty in mental health case
Meta and YouTube just got hit with a $6 million penalty after a Los Angeles jury found them responsible for harming a young woman's mental health through addictive platform designs.
The court said both companies were negligent for not warning users about how their content could impact teens, with Meta covering 70% of the damages and YouTube covering 30%.
Trial featured high-profile testimonies, including Mark Zuckerberg's
The trial included testimony from senior executives, including Mark Zuckerberg.
Jurors concluded that recommendation systems and engagement-driven features worsened anxiety, depression and other mental health issues.
This case is part of over 1,600 similar lawsuits challenging tech companies' legal protections.
Both Meta and YouTube plan to appeal, but experts say this ruling could push platforms to make real changes for user safety.