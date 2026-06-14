Meta's Alexandr Wang: Muse Spark closed-source after biological safety tests

Muse spark criticized, Meta tests subscriptions

Muse Spark hasn't impressed on coding tasks compared to rivals like Anthropic's Claude, though it does better with visual stuff.

Some insiders noted that Muse Spark leans on LLaMA 4 code and datasets, which clashes with claims that it was built "from scratch."

Meanwhile, Meta still relies almost entirely on ad revenue (97.6% of its income in 2025) but is now testing subscription models across Instagram, Facebook, WhatsApp, and its AI chatbot to mix things up for the future.