Meta's Andrew Bosworth calls applied AI March 2026 launch 'atrocious'

Drafted employees can explore Meta roles

To turn things around, Bosworth is focusing on clearer communication, more career growth options, and perks like better microkitchens and travel budgets.

He highlighted the importance of learning AI skills with NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang's words: "AI won't take your job but someone who knows AI might."

Employees drafted into the unit can now explore other roles within Meta as the company works to improve its AI tools for coding and development.