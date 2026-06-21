Meta's Andrew Bosworth calls applied AI March 2026 launch 'atrocious'
Meta's chief technology officer Andrew Bosworth has openly called the launch of its Applied AI division in March 2026 a "atrocious" job.
The division, meant to fast-track generative AI projects with its 6,500 engineers and product managers, ended up frustrating employees due to unclear communication and sudden changes.
Trust took a hit, and Bosworth admitted things didn't go as planned.
Drafted employees can explore Meta roles
To turn things around, Bosworth is focusing on clearer communication, more career growth options, and perks like better microkitchens and travel budgets.
He highlighted the importance of learning AI skills with NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang's words: "AI won't take your job but someone who knows AI might."
Employees drafted into the unit can now explore other roles within Meta as the company works to improve its AI tools for coding and development.