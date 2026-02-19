Meta's Malibu 2 smartwatch is launching after being shelved
Meta's Malibu 2 smartwatch has reportedly been revived and is set to launch in 2026.
After being shelved in 2022 due to budget cuts, the watch is making a comeback with health tracking features and Meta's built-in AI assistant, aiming to make your wrist a bit smarter (and maybe healthier).
Malibu 2 part of Meta's bigger shift toward AI wearables
Malibu 2 isn't just another gadget—it's part of Meta's bigger shift toward AI-powered wearables.
The company already scored a hit with its Ray-Ban smartglasses (nearly six million pairs shipped last year!), and now it's working on even more smart eyewear and mixed-reality devices.
By spacing out launches like the delayed Phoenix glasses, Meta hopes to keep things fresh without overwhelming everyone with too many new gadgets at once.