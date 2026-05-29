Meta's MCI picked up non-US employee emails, prompting GDPR concerns Technology May 29, 2026

Meta's new AI training tool, called Model Capability Initiative (MCI), is causing a stir for tracking user activity across more than 200 apps, even picking up emails and messages from non-US employees.

This massive data collection has experts worried it might break European Union privacy laws, including the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Meta says it has dissociated data from identifying employee information and added safeguards, but critics are not convinced, pointing out that even accidental grabs of European information could be a problem.