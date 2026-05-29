Meta's MCI picked up non-US employee emails, prompting GDPR concerns
Meta's new AI training tool, called Model Capability Initiative (MCI), is causing a stir for tracking user activity across more than 200 apps, even picking up emails and messages from non-US employees.
This massive data collection has experts worried it might break European Union privacy laws, including the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).
Meta says it has dissociated data from identifying employee information and added safeguards, but critics are not convinced, pointing out that even accidental grabs of European information could be a problem.
Employees raise MCI concerns, DPC notified
Inside Meta, some employees have raised concerns about MCI's detailed tracking; some even noticed their internet usage spiking because of it.
One employee's post later vanished.
Now, European regulators such as Ireland's Data Protection Commission have been told about MCI, as privacy groups and staff speak out about workplace surveillance and data rights.