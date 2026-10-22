Meta's Muse hits 10 million users in US and Canada
Technology
Meta's AI assistant, Muse, just crossed 10 million users in the US and Canada since launching in September.
According to Mark Zuckerberg, 25% of those users use it daily, mostly to shop, with average purchases topping $200.
The surge in activity even led Meta to work with Stripe to raise credit limits.
Meta plans Muse fees and subscriptions
Zuckerberg says Meta is focused on making Muse much more efficient and rolling it out globally.
They are planning to start charging transaction fees and offering subscriptions for advanced features, especially for businesses.
With this rapid growth and high engagement, Meta sees Muse as a key part of its future AI plans, moving from helping with personal tasks to powering enterprise tools, too.