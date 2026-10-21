Meta's Muse 'share' flaw exposed pages from over 6,800 links
Technology
Meta's Muse AI just had a big privacy slip-up. A flaw in its "share" feature let security researchers access pages from over 6,800 links Muse had generated, exposing things like bank transactions and company documents.
The issue was spotted by cybersecurity firm Claroc. Meta has now shut down the "share" feature to stop more leaks.
Reports show Meta's Muse logged contacts
This isn't the first time people have questioned Muse's data habits.
Earlier this month, reports showed that Muse kept detailed records of users' contacts, despite CEO Mark Zuckerberg's promises about privacy.
With these back-to-back issues, a lot of users are wondering how seriously Meta takes their data protection.