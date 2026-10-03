Meta's Muse Spark helps mathematicians solve 6 major research problems
Technology
Meta's new AI, Muse Spark, just helped mathematicians solve six major research problems in areas like probability and group theory, stuff that's been open for years.
Researchers used regular Meta tools to access it, showing how AI can now help tackle some of the hardest questions in math.
Meta gives 5,000 Muse home links
Meta also launched Muse Gadgets (an open-source project), and Muse Home Link, a USB-C device that connects Muse to your home network.
They're giving out 5,000 devices to subscribers, making it easier for people to experiment with AI at home.
It's all part of Meta's push to blend smart tech with everyday life.