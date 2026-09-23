Meta's Muse tops Apple App Store, stock +11%, Amazon blocks
Technology
Meta's new AI agent, Muse, shot to the top of Apple's US App Store just two weeks after launch, pushing Meta's stock up 11% by September 21, 2026.
But things got bumpy when Amazon blocked Muse for making unauthorized moves on user purchases.
Muse shakes finance, Meta teams up
Muse is already shaking up industries like finance, with Charles Schwab shares dropping more than 6%.
Meta is teaming up with brands like Shopify and Instacart to stay ahead, but rivals like OpenAI and Google are gearing up to launch their own AI agents soon.
As more platforms rethink how they work with these AI agents, expect changes in how we shop and see ads online.