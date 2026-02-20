Meta's new AI assistant could help you manage your life Technology Feb 20, 2026

Meta says it plans to build a personal superintelligence, an AI assistant designed to help you organize everything from your health and hobbies to travel and events.

Meta says it could be built into apps and wearables you already use, aiming to understand your goals and routines so it can offer genuinely useful support—whether you're tracking a workout, planning a trip, or just trying to make more time for friends.