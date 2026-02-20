Meta's new AI assistant could help you manage your life
Meta says it plans to build a personal superintelligence, an AI assistant designed to help you organize everything from your health and hobbies to travel and events.
Meta says it could be built into apps and wearables you already use, aiming to understand your goals and routines so it can offer genuinely useful support—whether you're tracking a workout, planning a trip, or just trying to make more time for friends.
Meta is fast-tracking this tech with plans for major upgrades.
The source does not specify a timeline or a target year or deadline for making significant progress toward personal superintelligence.
They're investing huge sums—up to $135 billion—to build data centers that could serve billions of users worldwide.
Meta's teaming up with NVIDIA to power all this with advanced chips and encrypted processing on WhatsApp, with plans to expand it to other platforms.
They say these steps are intended to help protect your info while enabling personalized help.