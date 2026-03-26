Meta's new AI model can decode your brain activity
Technology
Meta just dropped TRIBE v2, an AI model that predicts how your brain responds to things like videos, sounds, and text.
The coolest part? It's designed to help researchers create digital copies of neural activity, which could lead to better treatments for neurological disorders.
Meta released the model, its codebase, and a demo for researchers.
TRIBE v2 was trained on fMRI scans
TRIBE v2 was trained using brain scans from more than 700 volunteers who watched movies and listened to podcasts while inside an fMRI machine.
This new model is higher resolution than earlier versions and reports a 70-fold increase in resolution over comparable systems, runs faster, and can even predict brain responses for people or languages it's never seen before (no retraining needed).