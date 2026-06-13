Meta's new applied AI team faces internal unrest after layoffs

Employees protest tracking, Mark Zuckerberg responds

Team members say their daily tasks, like making puzzles and coding challenges for AI training, feel "soul-crushing," with some even calling themselves "draftees."

More than 1,600 employees signed a petition against a program that tracks clicks and keystrokes.

In response, Zuckerberg admitted in a memo that mistakes were made and said the company would address them.

He also defended using internal staff instead of outside contractors for AI work, saying Meta's average employees had "significantly higher" intelligence than third-party contractors, and Alexandr Wang knew the data-labeling world well.