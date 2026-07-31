Meta's other revenue tops $1B as WhatsApp tests new folder
Tired of random promo messages clogging your chats?
WhatsApp is testing an "Offers & Updates" folder that automatically sorts messages from big businesses, like discounts or delivery alerts, into their own space.
This was learned exclusively by TechCrunch, while Meta's Q2 2026 earnings call also mentioned that the "other revenue" segment crossed $1 billion, largely thanks to WhatsApp paid messaging and subscriptions.
Folder auto-moves select business messages
The folder auto-moves certain business messages after up to 24 hours. You can choose to opt out, but you can't tweak the timing.
Right now, it's only for select large businesses (not small shops or personal accounts).
It's part of WhatsApp's push to keep your main inbox clutter-free while still letting you catch important updates when you want.