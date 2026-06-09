Meta's Ray-Ban display gains on-device palm unlock and captions
Meta appears to be rolling out a fresh update for its Ray-Ban Display glasses, and it's packed with handy features.
The standout is Palm Unlock: now you can unlock your glasses using your palm, and the palm data is processed and stored on the device, and it isn't sent to Meta servers.
Plus, phone calls get real-time captions that show up on the lens, making conversations way more accessible.
Meta's Ray-Ban adds WhatsApp livestreaming
You can now join WhatsApp group video calls and even stream what you see through your glasses to friends live.
There's also posture detection to help you avoid slouching, Live Sports feature, and new cellular options.
But heads up: not everyone gets these features right away. It's a staggered rollout.
Meta also opened up its platform for developers in May 2026, so expect even more cool apps soon.