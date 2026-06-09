Meta's Ray-Ban display gains on-device palm unlock and captions

Meta's Ray-Ban adds WhatsApp livestreaming

You can now join WhatsApp group video calls and even stream what you see through your glasses to friends live.

There's also posture detection to help you avoid slouching, Live Sports feature, and new cellular options.

But heads up: not everyone gets these features right away. It's a staggered rollout.

Meta also opened up its platform for developers in May 2026, so expect even more cool apps soon.