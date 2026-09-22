Meta's Ray-Ban smart glasses spark privacy concerns amid lawsuits
Technology
AI-powered gadgets like Meta's Ray-Ban smart glasses are stirring up privacy concerns, mainly because they can record people without them noticing.
Some UK spots, like Wetherspoon pubs, have already restricted the use of these glasses amid privacy concerns.
Meta is also facing lawsuits over how it handles users' privacy.
Companies introduce camera-free and controlled-recording glasses
To address the backlash, companies are rolling out new designs.
Meta is planning camera-free versions of its glasses, hoping to find a better balance between cool tech and respecting privacy.
Startups like Even Realities are offering camera-free models for those who want the features without the worry, while brands like Pocket and Plaud add controlled recording so users feel more in control of their data.