Meta's Threads adds desktop web messaging, answers top user request

Threads adds Messages tab, 350 million DMs

With features like a new "Messages" tab, message requests, and easy search options, chatting on Threads is getting smoother.

Messaging has really taken off: users now send 350 million DMs every week (that's up 30% just this year).

Plus, Live Chats let up to 150 people talk in real-time during big events like the NBA playoffs while others can join as spectators.