Meta's Threads adds desktop web messaging, answers top user request
Technology
Threads just rolled out web messaging, so you can now chat with friends or groups right from your desktop.
Launched on Tuesday, this update answers the top request from users since DMs arrived last year.
Connor Hayes, who leads Threads at Meta, shared that making messaging more flexible was a big priority, especially for people who spend a lot of time at their computers.
Threads adds Messages tab, 350 million DMs
With features like a new "Messages" tab, message requests, and easy search options, chatting on Threads is getting smoother.
Messaging has really taken off: users now send 350 million DMs every week (that's up 30% just this year).
Plus, Live Chats let up to 150 people talk in real-time during big events like the NBA playoffs while others can join as spectators.