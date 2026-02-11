Meta's Threads lets you train the algorithm with AI Technology Feb 11, 2026

Meta's Threads just launched Dear Algo, an AI tool that puts you in charge of what shows up on your feed.

Just post a public request like "Dear Algo, show me more March Madness action" or "less about a TV show you haven't caught up on yet," and your feed updates for three days.

After testing in Australia and New Zealand, Meta expanded trials to the UK and the US and plans to introduce it in more countries.