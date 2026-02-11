Meta's Threads lets you train the algorithm with AI
Meta's Threads just launched Dear Algo, an AI tool that puts you in charge of what shows up on your feed.
Just post a public request like "Dear Algo, show me more March Madness action" or "less about a TV show you haven't caught up on yet," and your feed updates for three days.
After testing in Australia and New Zealand, Meta expanded trials to the UK and the US and plans to introduce it in more countries.
Requests are public
Your Dear Algo requests are public—anyone can see or repost them, though only the author can delete them.
You can check all your active and past requests right in the app.
Meta hopes this feature helps users catch trending moments and live updates as they happen.
Threads vs X
Unlike X or Bluesky's simple "Not Interested" buttons, Dear Algo lets you directly tell the AI what you want to see (or avoid).
Threads is already beating X on daily mobile use—141.5 million vs 125 million—and with over 400 million monthly users, this new feature could make scrolling feel a lot more personal.