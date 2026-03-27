Meta's TRIBE v2 predicts brain responses to pictures, sounds, text
Meta just dropped TRIBE v2, an AI model designed to mimic how our brains react to things like pictures, sounds, and text.
Instead of spending ages in the lab, researchers can now use this tech to quickly predict brain activity, making experiments way faster and more efficient.
Meta hopes this brings them a step closer to building AI that really understands us.
Meta open sources TRIBE v2 model
TRIBE v2 works by turning different types of input into data, spotting patterns in how brains respond, and mapping out which brain regions light up.
It's more accurate than earlier versions and could seriously speed up neuroscience breakthroughs.
Plus, Meta is sharing everything (research paper, code, and even the model itself) so anyone can build on their work and push both AI and brain science forward.