Meta's WhatsApp might block AI assistants: EU steps in

EU warns Meta of potential fines

Starting January 15, 2026, only Meta's own AI assistant will be allowed on WhatsApp—no more rivals.

Since WhatsApp handles a large volume of business messages, this move could make it tough for smaller tech players to compete.

The EU says if Meta doesn't play fair, it could face fines.

As EVP Teresa Ribera put it, quick action is needed to keep the market open and avoid "irreparable harm" while they investigate.