Meteorite crashes into Hillsborough NJ home may hold amino acids

The homeowner carefully saved the fragments for research, and scientists say the Hillsborough meteorite is one of the most pristine ever found.

Peter Jenniskens from NASA said, "Thanks to the homeowner's quick reaction, these are the most pristine CM1/2 meteorites we know of."

Some pieces will be displayed at the American Museum of Natural History so everyone can check out this rare glimpse into how life might have started on Earth, and maybe even elsewhere.