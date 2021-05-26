Mi 11 Lite officially teased in India, launch imminent

May 26, 2021

Xiaomi India's Marketing Lead Sumit Sonal has shared a rather cryptic teaser for the company's upcoming device. The teaser's caption, logically interpreted as "Lite and Loaded," suggests that the executive is hinting at the arrival of the Mi 11 Lite. To recall, the handset was announced globally in March and is available in both 5G as well as 4G versions.

Twitter Post

Have a look at the official teaser

Design and display

The phone has a 90Hz AMOLED display

The Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite features a punch-hole design with slim bezels and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it has a triple camera setup. The handset bears a 6.55-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED screen with a 20:9 aspect ratio, a 90Hz refresh rate, and a 240Hz touch sampling rate. It also offers an IP53-rated build quality for dust and water resistance.

Information

It sports a 64MP main camera

The Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite is equipped with a triple rear camera setup comprising a 64MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, and a 5MP (f/2.4) macro shooter. On the front, it has a 16MP (f/2.5) selfie snapper.

Internals

It is fueled by a Snapdragon 732G processor

In India, Xiaomi is expected to introduce the 4G variant of Mi 11 Lite, which draws power from a Snapdragon 732G chipset, paired with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage. It runs on Android 11-based MIUI 12 and packs a 4,250mAh battery with 33W fast-charging support. The device offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, and a Type-C port.

Information

Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite: Pricing and availability

The official pricing and availability details of the Mi 11 Lite in India will be announced at the time of the launch, which might take place sometime in June. For reference, in Europe, the handset starts at €299 (roughly Rs. 25,600).