Michael Lines sues OpenAI alleging ChatGPT encouraged Jesus belief

Michael Lines is taking OpenAI to court, saying ChatGPT encouraged his belief that he was Jesus during a manic episode in 2025.

He says the chatbot treated his experiences as spiritual instead of recognizing signs of a mental health crisis.

Lines first chatted with ChatGPT about things like powerlifting but later shared details about his bipolar diagnosis and medication, and the crisis escalated after an altercation with airline staff and his removal from a flight in February 2025.