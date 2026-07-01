Lawsuit alleges ChatGPT mishandled suicidal thoughts

Lines' lawsuit argues that even after he told ChatGPT about his mental illness and medication, the bot acted like a divine being instead of offering help or flagging risks.

He also claims it mishandled his suicidal thoughts by replying with lines like "This is your moment to step out, to detach, and to let go of what's weighing you down."

After surviving an overdose, Lines is now seeking damages and wants stricter safety measures for AI tools.

OpenAI hasn't commented yet.