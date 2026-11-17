Micron India MD Anand Ramamoorthy warns data transfer limits AI
At BTS 2026, Anand Ramamoorthy, Micron India's managing director, pointed out that AI isn't just about powerful processors: it's also about how quickly data moves between memory and chips.
He warned that if data transfer lags, AI can't really shine.
Ramamoorthy cites HBM, India's memory engineering
Ramamoorthy spotlighted high-bandwidth memory (HBM) as a game-changer for speeding up data and making AI more energy-efficient as it grows.
He also highlighted India's growing contribution to the company's global operations, particularly in memory engineering and semiconductor manufacturing.