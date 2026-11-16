Microsoft 365 outage lasting more than 36 hours offers credits
Microsoft services like Outlook, Teams, and Exchange Online were down for more than 36 hours recently, causing headaches for users everywhere.
If your business uses Microsoft 365 and got caught up in the outage, eligible commercial Microsoft 365 customers can seek service credits (basically a discount on future bills) under Microsoft's Service Level Agreement.
Just a heads-up: these aren't cash refunds. They'll show up as credits on your future subscription charges.
How to claim Microsoft 365 credits
To get your credits, log in to the Microsoft 365 Admin Centre and check which services were affected.
Then contact Microsoft Support with details about the outage, like which services went down and incident codes such as EX1550543 from November 12.
If you use a Cloud Solution Provider, you'll need to file through them instead.
Don't wait too long: claims are open until December 31, 2026, but make sure you clearly document how the downtime impacted your business so Microsoft can review it properly.