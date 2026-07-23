Microsoft brings original Xbox games to Windows
What's the story
Microsoft has expanded its Xbox backward compatibility program to include original Xbox console games on Windows. The move is part of a larger effort to preserve classic Xbox titles and make them accessible on modern PCs and handheld gaming devices. The first batch of supported games includes Blinx: The Time Sweeper, Conker: Live and Reloaded, Crimson Skies: High Road to Revenge, and Fuzion Frenzy.
Game upgrades
PC-specific improvements and upcoming features
Along with bringing these classic titles to Windows, Microsoft has also added several PC-specific improvements.
These include VSync support, up to 4x resolution upscaling, anisotropic filtering, enhanced anti-aliasing, and fullscreen/windowed display modes.
The company also plans to add achievements to all four games in the coming months as well as customizable language and audio settings.
System specs
Hardware requirements for playing Xbox games on PC
Microsoft says most modern PCs should be able to run these games.
The minimum system requirements include an NVIDIA GTX 950, AMD Radeon RX 550, Intel UHD 770, or Intel Arc A310 GPU, an Intel Core i3-8100, AMD Ryzen 3 1200, or AMD Ryzen Z2 A processor, 8GB of RAM, and Windows 11.
Preservation strategy
Microsoft's commitment to gaming preservation
The launch of Xbox backward compatibility on PC is a major step in Microsoft's broader strategy to preserve its gaming history.
Jason Ronald, Vice President of Next Generation at Xbox, said this initiative is aimed at making it easier for players to enjoy games they already own across different devices.
It also ensures that older titles remain accessible for future generations.