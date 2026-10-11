Microsoft AI CEO Mustafa Suleyman backs Nadella's emergency brake plan
Microsoft AI CEO Mustafa Suleyman is all in on CEO Satya Nadella's plan to make artificial intelligence safer, including adding an "emergency brake" if things go off track.
Suleyman says we can totally control super-smart AI, just like we've managed other risky tech before.
He's urging the tech world to move fast, saying, "Super Intelligence must be contained... Today, this is an engineering and governance challenge. And it isn't new. We've done it with planes, cars, nuclear materials, food safety, medicines... and everything else. Let's get to work!"
Nadella calls for AI safety rules
Nadella wants strict rules for building and running advanced AI: think digital safety barriers, more human oversight, and mandatory reporting when something goes wrong.
The idea is to keep innovation moving but avoid any major mess-ups along the way.