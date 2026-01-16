Microsoft AI CEO says your own AI buddy is coming soon

Suleyman co-founded Inflection AI, which launched the Pi chatbot known for its empathetic support. Pi went on to gather a million daily active users. Most of Pi's team joined Microsoft in 2024 to work on consumer AI products alongside Chief Scientist Karen Simonyan.

How are people reacting?

Reactions online are all over the place. Some folks worry about "chained" free AIs or think five years is too slow; others believe this tech could arrive even sooner.

There's also talk about practical issues like charging these devices every day or having to buy pricey upgrades down the line.