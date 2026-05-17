Microsoft AI chief Mustafa Suleyman predicts AI will match professionals Technology May 17, 2026

Heads up: Microsoft's AI chief, Mustafa Suleyman, says artificial intelligence is getting so advanced that it'll soon handle most professional tasks as well as humans can.

He predicts that within the next 18 months, making your own custom AI will be almost as easy as starting a podcast or blog.

This big leap is thanks to faster computers, and could mean major changes for jobs like accounting, law, marketing, and project management.