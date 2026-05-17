Microsoft AI chief Mustafa Suleyman predicts AI will match professionals
Heads up: Microsoft's AI chief, Mustafa Suleyman, says artificial intelligence is getting so advanced that it'll soon handle most professional tasks as well as humans can.
He predicts that within the next 18 months, making your own custom AI will be almost as easy as starting a podcast or blog.
This big leap is thanks to faster computers, and could mean major changes for jobs like accounting, law, marketing, and project management.
AI linked layoffs top 49,000
Layoffs linked to AI are already happening (more than 49,000 this year alone) with Microsoft cutting 15,000 jobs last year.
But the impact isn't the same everywhere: tech companies are seeing most of the gains from AI investment, while other industries aren't really feeling it yet.
In fact, some sectors like law and auditing have only seen modest productivity boosts, thanks to early AI adoption.