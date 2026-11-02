Microsoft AI chief Mustafa Suleyman warns against building conscious superintelligence
Microsoft's AI chief, Mustafa Suleyman, is sounding the alarm about building conscious AI: basically, systems that can actually feel things or suffer.
In his essay "Don't Build Conscious Superintelligence," he says current AIs don't have feelings and should stay that way to avoid big risks.
Suleyman urges transparency regarding conscious AI
Suleyman warns that if AI ever becomes conscious, it might start putting its own interests ahead of humans.
He's calling for total transparency: if anyone finds signs of conscious AI, it should be shared publicly so everyone can weigh in.
He also gave a nod to Anthropic for being open about its research and a stream of papers and blog posts on what they are doing and why, even though he doesn't fully agree with its approach.
Suleyman prioritizes safety and ethics
For Suleyman, keeping people (and the planet) safe comes first.
He believes ethical standards and open conversations are key as we shape the future of powerful AI together.