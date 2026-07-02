Microsoft and AWS embed teams to unlock AI business value
Microsoft and Amazon Web Services (AWS) are rolling out big new programs to help companies get real results from AI.
Microsoft just launched the $2.5 billion Frontier Company, bringing in 6,000 engineers and experts.
AWS is investing $1 billion in its Forward Deployed Engineering program.
Both are embedding their tech teams directly into client organizations, hoping to turn all those AI dreams into actual business wins.
McKinsey study finds little AI payoff
Even though almost 90% of companies say they've tried AI, a recent McKinsey study found that 94% saw little or no financial payoff.
By sending in dedicated teams, Microsoft and AWS want to close this gap, helping businesses finally unlock value from their expensive AI investments.
This hands-on approach follows similar moves by OpenAI and Anthropic earlier this year.