Microsoft announces Agent 365 to manage AI agents at work
Technology
Microsoft announced Agent 365, a new tool aimed at keeping AI agents in check at work.
With companies now creating way more machine identities than human ones (82 for every person), there's a real risk of insider threats.
Agent 365 acts like a control tower for all these AI agents, helping IT teams watch what's happening, manage access, and stop data leaks before they start.
Microsoft Security uses 100 trillion signals
Microsoft Security is fueled by more than 100 trillion daily signals to keep things running smoothly and connects with Microsoft's Purview and Defender for extra security.
It also teams up with Microsoft 365 E7 and Entra Suite to make adopting AI safer and simpler for businesses.
In short: more AI doesn't have to mean more headaches.