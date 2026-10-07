Microsoft announces Agent 365 to manage AI bots at work

Agent 365 brings all those AI agents under one roof for easier management and tighter security.

As Vasu Jakkal, Corporate Vice President, Microsoft Security, put it, "Fueled by more than 100 trillion daily signals, Microsoft Security protects over 1.6 million customers, more than one billion identities, and 24 billion Copilot interactions, at the speed and scale of AI."

The E7 suite, which also packs Defender for threat protection and Purview for data governance, is priced at $99 per user per month.

Agent 365 became generally available on May 1, 2026.