Microsoft announces Project Perception security tool against AI driven threats
Microsoft just announced Project Perception, a fresh security tool built to defend against the new wave of AI-driven cyber threats.
The system uses three types of smart AI agents, Red, Blue, and Green, which work together to spot weak points, judge risks, and fix problems automatically.
The idea is to keep defenses sharp as hackers get more creative with AI.
Project Perception preview August 3
Project Perception's tech stack starts with sensors that watch over devices, apps, and data.
A context layer helps make sense of all that information to give agents operational context.
On top of that are advanced AI models that reason over threats with expertise.
You can check out the public preview starting August 3.
Microsoft hopes this will help organizations stay a step ahead as cyberattacks get smarter and faster.