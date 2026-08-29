Microsoft-backed AI data center accused of operating illegally

The DataOne site is set to become a massive 2.6 million-square-foot facility, much larger than the standard 100,000-square-foot data centers that power cloud services.

Each of the gas-powered generators at the site is as big as a tractor-trailer or semi-truck and emits large amounts of air pollution linked to health conditions like asthma and heart attacks.

The noise from these machines has also led to an ongoing lawsuit by residents.