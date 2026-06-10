Microsoft-backed D-Matrix raises $500 million to challenge NVIDIA in AI
D-Matrix, a California startup started by Indian American founders Sid Sheth and Sudeep Bhoja in 2019, is taking on NVIDIA in the race for better AI chips.
Their focus? Making chatbots and voice assistants run faster and use less energy.
Backed by Microsoft and already valued at $2 billion, D-Matrix has raised $500 million to shake up the AI hardware scene.
D-Matrix's Corsair blends memory and compute
Their main chip, Corsair, uses a smart design that blends memory and computing to cut costs and boost speed; D-Matrix says it can make AI tasks up to 10 times faster when paired with NVIDIA's latest GPUs.
The company has begun shipping chips to selected customers in the US and is teaming up with big names like Broadcom and TSMC.
Next up: their new Raptor chip is expected to launch next year, aiming to push things even further against giants like NVIDIA.