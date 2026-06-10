Microsoft-backed D-Matrix raises $500 million to challenge NVIDIA in AI

D-Matrix's Corsair blends memory and compute

Their main chip, Corsair, uses a smart design that blends memory and computing to cut costs and boost speed; D-Matrix says it can make AI tasks up to 10 times faster when paired with NVIDIA's latest GPUs.

The company has begun shipping chips to selected customers in the US and is teaming up with big names like Broadcom and TSMC.

Next up: their new Raptor chip is expected to launch next year, aiming to push things even further against giants like NVIDIA.