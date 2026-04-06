Microsoft begins automatic Windows 11 25H2 rollout to eligible PCs
Microsoft is now pushing out the Windows 11 25H2 update automatically to eligible PCs, since support for the current 24H2 version ends in October 2026.
If you're on an eligible Windows 11 Home or Pro PC, the update will be installed automatically unless your device is temporarily held back for compatibility reasons, mainly to keep your device secure and up-to-date.
Windows 11 25H2 uses machine learning
The update uses machine learning to pick systems that are least likely to have issues, so most people should have a smooth experience.
You can check your eligibility by heading to Settings > Windows Update.
If you're still on 24H2, the new version will install itself unless you hit pause (which you can do for up to three weeks).
The process is quicker and more stable this time around, since only essential files get updated.
If your PC is managed by an IT department at work or school, this automatic rollout won't apply: you'll get updates separately.