Microsoft begins automatic Windows 11 25H2 rollout to eligible PCs

Windows 11 25H2 uses machine learning

The update uses machine learning to pick systems that are least likely to have issues, so most people should have a smooth experience.

You can check your eligibility by heading to Settings > Windows Update.

If you're still on 24H2, the new version will install itself unless you hit pause (which you can do for up to three weeks).

The process is quicker and more stable this time around, since only essential files get updated.

If your PC is managed by an IT department at work or school, this automatic rollout won't apply: you'll get updates separately.