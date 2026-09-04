Microsoft bringing Xbox app to TCL smart TVs before November
Technology
Microsoft is bringing the Xbox app to supported TCL smart TVs soon, letting you stream Game Pass titles or select games you own as part of a subscription right on your TV, no console required.
This rollout is arriving in the coming months, just in time for Microsoft's new pay-as-you-go option for Xbox Cloud Gaming in November 2026.
Microsoft testing free ad tier
A free, ad-supported tier is being tested, so even non-subscribers might get in on the action.
Game Pass subscribers will have monthly streaming limits: 15 hours for Ultimate, 10 hours for Premium, and five hours for Essential plans, with extra hours available if you need more game time.
TCL now joins brands like Samsung and LG in making console-free Xbox gaming even easier to access.