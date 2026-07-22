Microsoft brings classic Xbox games to PC for 1st time

These old-school favorites come with upgraded graphics like 4x resolution upscaling, VSync, anti-aliasing, and more.

Achievements are on the way too, and custom audio settings are included at launch.

To play smoothly on your PC (or a handheld), you'll need Windows 11, at least 8GB of RAM, and a mid-range processor plus a GTX 950 or Radeon RX 550 GPU, though for the best experience, Microsoft suggests a GTX 1070 Ti and Core i5-10400.

It's all part of making classic gaming feel fresh again.