Microsoft brings classic Xbox games to PC for 1st time
Big news for gamers: Microsoft is bringing classic Xbox games to PC for the first time.
You can now grab Blinx: The Time Sweeper, Conker: Live and Reloaded, Crimson Skies: High Road to Revenge, and Fuzion Frenzy, either as standalone purchases or through Xbox Game Pass.
Microsoft lists graphics upgrades and requirements
These old-school favorites come with upgraded graphics like 4x resolution upscaling, VSync, anti-aliasing, and more.
Achievements are on the way too, and custom audio settings are included at launch.
To play smoothly on your PC (or a handheld), you'll need Windows 11, at least 8GB of RAM, and a mid-range processor plus a GTX 950 or Radeon RX 550 GPU, though for the best experience, Microsoft suggests a GTX 1070 Ti and Core i5-10400.
It's all part of making classic gaming feel fresh again.