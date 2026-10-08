Microsoft brings Nemotron and DeepSeek V4 variant to Windows Copilot

Security is getting a boost too, with Microsoft Execution Containers (MXC) keeping those new AI features in check and following your rules.

Meta's Muse personal assistant is also joining the Windows lineup as a native app, using these security upgrades.

And if you're into high-end hardware, Microsoft unveiled the Surface Laptop Ultra, starting at $2,599, with options for serious power: up to 20 CPU cores and 128GB of RAM if you want to go all out.