Microsoft brings Nemotron and DeepSeek V4 variant to Windows Copilot
Microsoft just dropped some big AI news at its San Francisco event. It's bringing new AI models, like NVIDIA's open-source Nemotron and a version of DeepSeek's V4, straight to Windows PCs.
This means your computer could soon handle smarter tasks locally, thanks to an upgraded Copilot assistant that doesn't always need the cloud.
MXC secures Meta Muse, surface $2,599
Security is getting a boost too, with Microsoft Execution Containers (MXC) keeping those new AI features in check and following your rules.
Meta's Muse personal assistant is also joining the Windows lineup as a native app, using these security upgrades.
And if you're into high-end hardware, Microsoft unveiled the Surface Laptop Ultra, starting at $2,599, with options for serious power: up to 20 CPU cores and 128GB of RAM if you want to go all out.