Microsoft Build 2026 spotlights MAI-Thinking-1, MAI-Image-2.5 and Windows 11
Technology
Microsoft's Build 2026 conference is happening this Tuesday in San Francisco, and it's all about fresh AI tech and making Windows friendlier for developers.
Expect new AI models like MAI-Thinking-1 for businesses, a boosted MAI-Image-2.5, plus smoother Windows 11 tools and setup.
Microsoft to tease Copilot super app
Windows 11 is getting smarter with local AI powered by NVIDIA's RTX Spark and better Arm support thanks to Qualcomm and Microsoft.
Microsoft will also tease its Copilot "super app," which combines all its AI helpers in one place.
GitHub, after some trust issues lately, could be updated too, so developers can breathe a little easier.