Satya Nadella is developing a cricket app

Microsoft 's Chief Executive Officer, Satya Nadella , has been working on a cricket app in his spare time. The tech mogul revealed the development of the Deep Research AI app during a company event in Bengaluru on Thursday. He said he used the app over Thanksgiving to analyze and select an all-time greats team from Indian test cricket.

Tech fusion Nadella's app combines AI with cricket analysis Nadella's app uses artificial intelligence (AI) to analyze cricket matches. He said, "The system produced consensus areas, debates, reasoning chains, everything. It was fantastic." The Microsoft CEO also joked about wanting to join the Copilot team after seeing how well his app worked. This innovative approach highlights how technology can be used to enhance our understanding of traditional sports like cricket.

Cricket investments Passion for cricket extends beyond app development Nadella's love for cricket isn't limited to just building an app. He has also invested in cricket teams. Along with other tech executives, he bought a 49% stake in the UK team London Spirit for £147 million ($182 million). He is also a co-owner of Seattle Orcas, a professional T20 cricket team based near Microsoft's headquarters.