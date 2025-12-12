Satellite swarms could ruin most space telescope photos by late-2030s

How bad will it get?

If all planned satellites go up (about 560,000), one-third of Hubble's photos and over 96% of images from newer telescopes like SPHEREx, Xuntian, and ARRAKIHS could be streaked with satellite trails—sometimes up to 92 per picture.

And if satellite numbers double, things only get worse.

Right now, there are about 15,000 satellites in orbit (more than half are Starlink).