Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella urges slowing AI for human oversight
Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella wants AI to help everyone, not just a few.
He's urging tech companies to slow down and make sure AI stays under human control, echoing worries from other leaders about how fast things are moving.
Nadella's big point: AI should make life better for all, not just the people building it.
Nadella backs open and closed-source models
Nadella also thinks we need a mix of open-source and closed-source AI models, so companies can protect what makes them unique while still sharing some progress.
Other tech leaders like Anthropic's Dario Amodei and OpenAI's Sam Altman agree things might be moving too quickly, while Elon Musk keeps warning about potential risks.
On the flip side, US President Donald Trump is more focused on making sure America leads in AI over China than on slowing things down.