Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella urges treating AI agents like employees

Microsoft deploys tools to control AI

AI agents are showing up everywhere, from booking tickets to managing schedules, but they can sometimes mess up or cause unexpected problems if left unchecked.

To help businesses stay in control, Microsoft has rolled out tools like Agent 365 (with Entra for managing digital IDs and Purview for keeping an eye on AI-generated data).

Nadella summed it up well: making sure AI is secure and responsible is key as it becomes a bigger part of our work lives.