Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella urges treating AI agents like employees
Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella thinks it's time we treat AI agents more like actual team members at work.
On the Possible Podcast, he shared that these digital helpers should have their own identities, clear permissions, and rules, just like any employee.
He also emphasized the need for ways to track what AIs do, so companies can keep things accountable and safe.
Microsoft deploys tools to control AI
AI agents are showing up everywhere, from booking tickets to managing schedules, but they can sometimes mess up or cause unexpected problems if left unchecked.
To help businesses stay in control, Microsoft has rolled out tools like Agent 365 (with Entra for managing digital IDs and Purview for keeping an eye on AI-generated data).
Nadella summed it up well: making sure AI is secure and responsible is key as it becomes a bigger part of our work lives.