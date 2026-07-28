Microsoft unveils MAI-Cyber-1-Flash, its first AI model built for cybersecurity
What's the story
Microsoft has unveiled its first cybersecurity-specialized model, MAI-Cyber-1-Flash, at a recent event in San Francisco. The company claims the new model is more powerful and cost-effective than its competitors. The launch comes as a direct challenge to major players in the field such as Anthropic, Google, and OpenAI. MAI-Cyber-1-Flash is designed to identify complex vulnerabilities in intricate codebases.
Model capabilities
It outperformed Gemini and Mythos 5 on Cyber Gym
Microsoft's model powers MDASH, the company's tool for detecting and fixing software vulnerabilities.
Mustafa Suleyman, DeepMind co-founder and current CEO of Microsoft AI, expressed excitement over the model's performance on an established AI cybersecurity benchmark.
He claimed that MAI-Cyber-1-Flash outperformed other models such as Gemini and Mythos 5 on Cyber Gym, the industry's gold standard benchmark.
Platform introduction
A new AI cybersecurity platform 'Perception'
Along with MAI-Cyber-1-Flash, Microsoft also introduced a new AI cybersecurity platform called Perception.
The platform deploys teams of agents to assist and automate security workflows, including bug identification and remediation.
It can also integrate with MDASH, further enhancing its capabilities.
Hayete Gallot, Microsoft's VP for security, described Perception as a way for enterprise defenders to "defend against AI with AI at the scale and speed that the attackers have."
Team roles
How perception works
Perception employs agentic red, blue, and green teams.
The red teams offer detailed simulations of potential attacks while blue teams focus on detecting existing bugs. Green teams take "corrective actions" against these bugs.
Dave Weston, the lead engineer for Perception, said the platform is a massive efficiency upgrade for corporate defenders as it can discover issues and prioritize them in minutes instead of hours of manual work from multiple specialized folks across the security organization.
Tool availability
New security tools will be available in preview soon
Microsoft's new security tools will be available in preview starting November 3.
The launch comes amid a growing number of AI cybersecurity solutions, including Anthropic's Mythos and OpenAI's own security solution launched earlier this year.
Despite the challenges posed by AI-powered cyberattacks, Microsoft's innovative approach with MAI-Cyber-1-Flash and Perception could revolutionize how businesses protect their digital assets from sophisticated threats.