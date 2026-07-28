Microsoft unveils MAI-Cyber-1-Flash, its first AI model built for cybersecurity

Microsoft's model powers MDASH, the company's tool for detecting and fixing software vulnerabilities.

Mustafa Suleyman, DeepMind co-founder and current CEO of Microsoft AI, expressed excitement over the model's performance on an established AI cybersecurity benchmark.

He claimed that MAI-Cyber-1-Flash outperformed other models such as Gemini and Mythos 5 on Cyber Gym, the industry's gold standard benchmark.