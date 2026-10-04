Microsoft combines regular and Microsoft 365 Copilot into 1 app
Technology
Microsoft is rolling out a single Copilot app, merging the regular and 365 versions to keep things simple.
Launching mid-September on Windows, MacOS, iOS, Android, and the web, this unified app lets you log in with work, school, or personal accounts to manage emails and calendars, all in one place.
Copilot features retiring after August 18
If you're a Microsoft 365 subscriber, you'll get bonus features like higher usage limits and direct access to Word and Excel.
Everyone can use chat and creation tools.
Heads up: group chats, podcasts, and Deep Research mode are being retired after August 18, so back up anything important before then.
The new app will also make it easier to switch between personal and work stuff without mixing things up.