Microsoft considers removing Microsoft account requirement during Windows 11 setup
Technology
Microsoft is considering dropping the rule that forces you to create a Microsoft account when installing Windows 11, a move many users have been asking for.
Scott Hanselman, vice president of developer community at Microsoft, recently admitted he's not a fan of the requirement either and hinted that changes could be on the way to make setup smoother.
Scott Hanselman acknowledges Microsoft account frustration
For years, people have used workarounds just to avoid signing in with a Microsoft account during setup.
Now, with Hanselman openly acknowledging the frustration, it looks like Microsoft is actually listening.
Plus, Windows 11 has more updates on the horizon, think better taskbar customization and improved reliability, all aiming to make things easier and more user-friendly.