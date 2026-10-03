Microsoft consolidates Copilot apps across platforms by mid September 2026

During the switch, your chat history and most content will stick around. Microsoft says it has you covered there.

But after August 18, group chats are out (so save anything important!), podcast creation and access will end (though you can still download individual podcasts from your library before then if you want to keep them), and Deep Research is being retired. If you're on Microsoft 365 Premium, you'll still have the Researcher tool for reports.

Microsoft promises clear updates and support as these changes roll out.