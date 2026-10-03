Microsoft Copilot introduces 'Microsoft usage data' to personalize the experience
Heads up if you use Microsoft Copilot: there's a new "Microsoft usage data" feature that collects information from Bing, MSN, and Edge to personalize your experience.
Some users are uneasy about this extra data sharing, but Microsoft says the information won't be used to train AI models and isn't tied to ad targeting.
Users can disable Microsoft usage data
This new setting is part of Copilot's Memory options, which help the AI remember past chats for better responses.
If you're not comfortable with this, you can head to the Copilot site or app to turn off "Microsoft usage data" and "Personalization and memory," or even wipe out everything Copilot remembers about you.
Microsoft also reminds everyone not to share sensitive information, like health details, with the AI, so it's smart to double-check your privacy settings regularly.